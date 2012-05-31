Storms building, some could be severe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Weather forecasters caution Tennesseans to batten down for a blow.

Potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to begin after noon Thursday in the Memphis area and move across the state.

The National Weather Service said a strong cool front will move into Tennessee, setting off thunderstorms, some possibly severe. Lines or clusters of storms will be capable of producing mostly wind damage, but some large hail is possible. There is also a slight tornado risk.

The storms could also develop in Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon and will continue overnight. The strongest chance of storms in East Tennessee is overnight Thursday and on Friday.

Cooler weather will then move in with highs in the 70s.

