Riverbend downtown road closures begin Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- With the annual Riverbend Festival starting Friday, June 8, setup work kicks off this weekend along the riverfront. And with that, comes a series of road closures.



Riverside Drive/Riverfront Parkway, from East 2nd Street to M L King Boulevard, will be closed from Sunday, June 3rd through Thursday, June 21st.



The Veterans Bridge south bound exit ramp to Riverside Drive will be closed until Thursday, June 21.



West 2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Power Alley and Power Alley between West 3rd Street and West 2nd Street will be closed to through traffic. Power Alley from West 2nd Street to Riverfront Parkway will be closed until Thursday, June 21.



West bound Riverside Drive will be closed nightly during the Riverbend Festival at Lindsay Street beginning at 4:00 pm until 12:00 midnight.



East 2nd Street will be closed at Walnut Street and Lookout Street will be closed at East 3rd Street at 4:00 pm each evening during the Riverbend Festival and will be reopened at 12:00 midnight.



High Street between 2nd Street will be closed to through traffic from 4:00 pm to 11:30 pm. High Street will be open for limited parking only.