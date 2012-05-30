Dalton Police make arrest in April armed robbery

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- The Dalton Police Department has arrested Marquis Dequan Tanner, 18, on charges connected with an armed robbery that occurred in April.



Tanner is charged with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, and two charges of selling marijuana.



The robbery incident happened on the afternoon of April 4th at an apartment at 601 Cockburn Street in Dalton. T



the victim told investigators that he heard a knock at the door and answered it. A man he knew only by the nickname "D" was at the door and pointed a gun at the victim's head and demanded money.



The victim said he gave "D" $150 in cash and "D" fled the scene.



He told police he knew "D" because he had bought marijuana from him in the past.



The detective assigned to the case started an investigation with detectives from the DPD's Drug Unit to determine "D's" identity.



After an investigation that lasted more than a month, detectives obtained arrest warrants on charges connected to the robbery and also separate charges for the sale of drugs.