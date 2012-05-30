Connecticut fugitive arrested in North Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Connecticut fugitive arrested in North Georgia

CALHOUN, GORDON COUNTY -

(WRCB) – A man wanted on sex crime charges in the state of Connecticut was arrested Tuesday in Calhoun, Georgia.

Chief Garry Moss says the Connecticut State Police contacted Calhoun Police on Friday, indicating a suspect in sexual assault investigation, 28-year-old Nathan Allyn Odell, may be living in Calhoun.

Detectives were able to track down Odell to a house on Third Street and arrested him Tuesday night, without incident.

Odell is in the Gordon County Jail, pending extradition back to Connecticut. He is facing charges of sexual assault, possession of child pornography and risk of injury and impairing the morals of a child.

