UPDATE: Bradley County child dies after gunshot to face

BRADLEY COUNTY -

(WRCB) -- The Bradley County Sheriff's Office reports the three year old girl shot near the left eye Wednesday morning died later at SkyRidge Medical Center.

The initial call to 9-1-1 was received by the communications center at 10:33 a.m.  Patrol deputies and detectives responded and arrived within minutes.  

The residence on Benwood Trail in eastern Bradley County is the home of a Tennessee state trooper.

Initial investigation shows the three year old and a two-year old cousin were playing when they apparently found the .45 caliber handgun. The girl's mother was also home and called 9-1-1.

BCSO detectives collected forensic evidence and are continuing the investigation.

At this time the incident appears to be accidentally self-inflicted.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of all relatives.   

 

