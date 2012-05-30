1 hospitalized after Amnicola crash

(WRCB) – Traffic investigators are looking into a morning crash on Amnicola Highway.

According to Chattanooga Police, around 7:35 a.m., a truck being driven by 20-year-old Erin Banks was travelling northbound when she drifted into the southbound lanes and was struck by a truck.

The impact spun her car around and it was struck again by car in the northbound lanes.

Banks was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the truck had no injuries and the driver of the Nissan had minor injuries. Charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.