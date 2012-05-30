Calhoun man charged with child sex crimes

(WRCB) – A Calhoun, Georgia, man has been arrested on charges of child molestation and sodomy.

James F. Bennett, 31, was arrested Tuesday on one count of child molestation and two counts of sodomy.

Chief Garry Moss says officers were dispatched to a house Gordon Avenue on a report of a sexual assault.

When they arrived at the scene, a witness told officers that Bennett may have had sex with a minor.

Bennett was taken to the police station for questioning, after which he was arrested and booked in the Gordon County Jail.

He remains in jail, pending a bond hearing.