Chattanooga doctor charged with running pill mill

Ihsaan al-Amin, also known as Robert O'Neil Robinson Jr., leaves the Joel W. Solomon federal building after being released on bond in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Tuesday. / Doug Strickland. Chattanooga Times Free Press.

(WRCB) - A Chattanooga doctor was arrested by federal agents on a host of charges related to running a so-called "pill mill."

Ihsaan Al-Amin, 61, was arrested and appeared in US District Court on charges of illegal distribution of controlled substances, possession of a firearm in relation to commission of drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion.

The 105 count indictment alleges that Dr. Al-Amin distributed methadone, oxycodone and hydrocodone to 15 different people in 2009 and 2010.

The indictment also states Dr. Al-Amin carried a loaded 9mm on him and kept a loaded .380 mm handgun in the pharmacy. He's also accused of laundering more than $27,000 in 2007 and falsifying his 2006 tax returns.

"We are targeting and prosecuting the sources of illegal prescription pill distribution in our district," said U.S. Attorney Bill Killian.

This investigation was conducted by Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and State of Tennessee - Health Related Boards. Assistant U.S. Attorney John P. MacCoon will represent the United States at trial.

Al-Amin was released on bond pending his trial set for August 6, 2012, in U.S. District Court, Chattanooga. As a condition of his release, Al-Amin is prohibited from practicing medicine.