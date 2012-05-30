Inspector: TVA withheld information on Watts Bar #2

(AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority inspector general says the federal utility withheld pertinent information about construction at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2, which has had cost overruns of up to $2 billion.

In a report released Tuesday, the inspector general said the lack of details made it harder for the office to identify problems at the Spring City, Tenn., plant.

The final cost of the construction is now estimated at up to $4.5 billion. It is projected to be done between September and December 2015, three years later than the original estimate.

The inspector general's report blamed problems at the plant on deficiencies in project setup and poor management oversight.

The report said TVA has acknowledged problems associated with the construction.

