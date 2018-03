Working Together for You

Trucks carrying chickens wait outside the Pilgrim's Pride plant in Chattanooga. / Chattanooga Times Free Press.

CHATTANOOGA (TIMES FREE PRESS) - Pilgrim's Pride may lay off or relocate as many as 400 workers in Hamilton County by June 15.

The poultry processing company, which operates two downtown Chattanooga plants with nearly 1,500 workers, said the job cuts are because of improved plant efficiencies.

Pilgrim's Pride said it will continue to process as many chickens as it has in the past and will not cut its orders from contract growers in the area.

As Channel 3 first reported last week, Pilgrim's Pride told state regulators the company could lay off another 170 employees next week and another 140 workers on June 15.

To read more go to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

