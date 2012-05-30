Strong storms and cooler weather

(WRCB) - If you live and die by The Farmer's Almanac, you are no doubt looking forward to the month of June as it is calling for "slightly below normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation. From their pages to God's ears!

Unfortunately, at least for the next 10 days, the models do not agree. While the almanac prediction may hold true for the first day or two of June, highs the rest of the time will be near 90.

The prediction of slightly above normal precipitation may hold more water. We are expecting storms on June 1st (Friday), and again next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today look for hot, humid weather with no rainfall.

Some strong storms will develop Thursday afternoon and last on and off through Friday morning as a front moves through. Friday afternoon, cooler air moves in as highs only reach the upper 70s.

The weekend looks good with no rain and highs in the low to mid 80s.

