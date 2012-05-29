TBI adds Scott County man to Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man accused of killing someone at a Scott County homeless shelter Tuesday has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List.

The TBI says witnesses reported seeing 29-year-old Josiah Samuel Jones with a shotgun at a Huntsville homeless shelter. Jones reportedly left the shelter in a white Ford truck that belongs to someone else.

He stands accused of killing Gerald Ray Voiles. The TBI did not give a motive for the slaying.

Authorities say both the truck and the shotgun were later found at Jones' father's home.

Jones is wanted on a warrant that charges him with one count of first-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

