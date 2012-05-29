Brainerd High student meets Michael Jordan

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) — Brainerd High School student D'Marcus was presented with a framed photo of he and Michael Jordan by Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee staff on May 23, at TAC Air North. D'Marcus is 16 years old and is suffering from a life threatening medical condition.



In March, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee granted his wish to meet Michael Jordan. TAC Air customer and pilot David Harris flew D'Marcus and his family to Charlotte with TAC Air providing all of the fuel for the trip.

D'Marcus and his family enjoyed three nights of free lodging, meals and souvenirs, as well as a private tour of the Time Warner Cable arena, tickets to the Charlotte Bobcats game and a private lunch with Michael Jordan.



Jordan gave D'Marcus an athletic duffle bag full of athletic clothing, including a Chicago bulls hat and three pairs of Michael Jordan shoes. Jordan also signed D'Marcus' basketball cards and answered questions about his career.



"When Michael walked in I couldn't believe it. I wanted to scream," D'Marcus said. "He was really laid-back and I could talk to him about anything."



TAC Air pilot David Harris also presented D'Marcus with an official "First Flight Certificate" on behalf of TAC Air, as well as gold "Wings of Hope."



D'Marcus is back in school and excited to earn his spot back on the Brainerd High School basketball team.