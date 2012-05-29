Sen. Corker to meet with Gig Tank entrepreneurs

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -– U.S. Senator Bob Corker will meet with entrepreneurs participating in the Gig Tank startup accelerator competition on Wednesday



Frequently called the "Gig City" for being the first city in the Western Hemisphere to offer 1 Gigabit-per-second fiber Internet service to all of its residents and businesses, Chattanooga is hosting the competition giving eight teams of entrepreneurs an opportunity to develop a business idea and test it on a live residential and business test market.



For more information on the Gig Tank competition, visit www.thegigcity.com

