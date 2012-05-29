VW eyes Chattanooga expansion - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

VW eyes Chattanooga expansion

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - Volkswagen is looking at the future construction of four more supplier park buildings adjacent to its Chattanooga plant.

In addition, a city panel today agreed to work that would re-grade land next to the existing factory that has been identified for expansion of the plant itself.

The city's Industrial Development Board OK'ed a contract to enable an engineering group to conduct planning related to the potential new supplier park buildings and associated parking.

Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon also would do planning related to a road connecting to a future state artery leading into the supplier park from Highway 58. The design work would cost about $51,300.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.