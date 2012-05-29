VW eyes Chattanooga expansion

(Times Free Press) - Volkswagen is looking at the future construction of four more supplier park buildings adjacent to its Chattanooga plant.

In addition, a city panel today agreed to work that would re-grade land next to the existing factory that has been identified for expansion of the plant itself.

The city's Industrial Development Board OK'ed a contract to enable an engineering group to conduct planning related to the potential new supplier park buildings and associated parking.

Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon also would do planning related to a road connecting to a future state artery leading into the supplier park from Highway 58. The design work would cost about $51,300.

