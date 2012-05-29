Cherokee County man arrested on child sex crime charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cherokee County man arrested on child sex crime charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC -

(WRCB) - A Cherokee County, North Carolina, man has been arrested on charges having sex with a child.

Ryan Lester Greene, 36-years-old from Marble, North Carolina, was arrested from charges alleging that Greene had engaged in sex acts with a juvenile female.

Deputies in Cherokee County say they were notified by investigators in Georgia that Greene had been allegedly arranging via the internet to meet a child for sex and bring the child back to North Carolina.

Georgia law enforcement further provided details that Greene allegedly engaged in sex acts with the juvenile while in Cherokee County, North Carolina.

Greene was arrested for indecent liberties with a minor and felonious restraint and was released on a $3,000.00 bond.

Greene is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court on June 13, 2012.

