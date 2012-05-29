Developer withdraws plans for Walnut Street hotel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Developer withdraws plans for Walnut Street hotel

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - A Chattanooga developer has temporarily withdrawn a request to rezone a tract for a new hotel near the south end of the Walnut Street Bridge downtown.

"It's been withdrawn for the moment," said Andrew Hibbard of Vision Hospitality. "We're weighing our options."

Hibbard wouldn't say why, but the action comes in the wake of concerns expressed by a downtown homeowners group. Documents filed with the city had indicated a Fairfield Inn by Marriott was eyed for the site.

