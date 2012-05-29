Developer withdraws plans for Walnut Street hotel

(Times Free Press) - A Chattanooga developer has temporarily withdrawn a request to rezone a tract for a new hotel near the south end of the Walnut Street Bridge downtown.

"It's been withdrawn for the moment," said Andrew Hibbard of Vision Hospitality. "We're weighing our options."

Hibbard wouldn't say why, but the action comes in the wake of concerns expressed by a downtown homeowners group. Documents filed with the city had indicated a Fairfield Inn by Marriott was eyed for the site.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.