Miller Plaza goes smoke free June 1

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) -  Miller Plaza will be smoke free beginning June 1.

The owners of the privately held greenspace in the middle of Downtown Chattanooga say the venue will bar smokers from entering the plaza.

River City Company says the policy will apply to Waterhouse Pavilion as well.

Miller Plaza is enjoyed by over 50,000 visitors each year and serves as the venue for the Nightfall Concert Series and many other community events.  It also serves as a popular lunchtime destination.

"We feel it is very important that this space reflect the healthy and vibrant downtown we've all worked so hard to create," states Kim White, President/CEO for River City Company.  "We have received many requests from the public to make Miller Plaza smoke free and believe it is important to demonstrate our support of a healthier and cleaner community."

Smoke free signs will be placed in Miller Plaza designating it as such and cigarette disposal areas will be removed.

