2 police officers stabbed in northwest Ga. town

(AP) - Authorities say two police officers have recovered after both were stabbed during a confrontation with a man in northwest Georgia.

Chattooga County sheriff's officials say both officers were taken to area hospitals early Sunday morning. Authorities say they were treated and released the same day.

The Rome News-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/KDdtpl) that the Chattooga County officers had responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in Summerville when they were wounded.

Authorities say a 20-year-old Rome man was taken into custody and faces several charges, including three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Summerville is about 85 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com

