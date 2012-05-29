Univ of Tennessee gets money for nuclear training - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Univ of Tennessee gets money for nuclear training

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee is receiving more than $1.7 million for nuclear industry training and research.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Energy for scholarships, a fellowship and research grants.

Forty-six colleges and universities nationwide received money under the department's Nuclear Energy University Program and Integrated University Program. According to a news release from the university, UT students were awarded more scholarship money that any other institution.

Six undergraduate scholarships worth $5,000 each were awarded to UT students in the Department of Nuclear Engineering. A graduate student is being awarded a fellowship worth $50,000 annually over three years and $5,000 toward a summer internship at a national laboratory.

