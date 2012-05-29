Update3 : Series of crashes halt traffic on I-24, I-75 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update3 : Series of crashes halt traffic on I-24, I-75

Posted: Updated:
Rollover on I-24 WB near Ridgecut Rollover on I-24 WB near Ridgecut
Accident I-24 EB near Germantown Road exit Accident I-24 EB near Germantown Road exit
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) -A few of the accidents have been cleared. But there are still several accidents that are causing delays.

I-24 at Fourth Avenue exit is partially blocked due to a crash with an overturned vehicle. TDOT crews expect the roadway to blocked until 10:30 a.m.

Westbound on I-24 traffic delayed severely by rubberneckers watching the crashes in the eastbound lanes. Traffic is backed up westbound from the 4th Avenue to Germantown Road.

We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest on WRCBTV.com.

