CLEVELAND (WRCB) - Memorial Day in Cleveland was a sight to see.

Together City and Bradley County leaders, along with hundreds of people, paid their respects to our fallen service men and women, and thanked our veterans at the Bradley County Courthouse.

Names were read of those who were killed serving our country.

The crowd was diverse, filled with veterans, families with members overseas and people who wanted to give their support but they all had one thing in common: honoring the great sacrifices made.