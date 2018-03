RINGGOLD, CATOOSA CO., GA (WRCB) - Heritage High School's Graphics class is doing more than just classroom practice, their work is being seen in 13 states.

Students in Rusty Torbett's class created the advertising material for locally based Old Mill Kettle Corn, which is now distributed throughout the Southeast.

It's a great way for students to practice their craft, and for the small company to enjoy the benefits of their creativity.

Torbett said the partnership with Old Mill has been a great way for the students to learn the importance of artwork, accuracy and meeting deadlines.