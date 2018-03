CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Summer vacation is here for Hamilton County Schools, but educators will spend much of it preparing for new standards.

Common Core is being adopted by 46 states, and the deadline is approaching, with Tennessee schools adopting the standards in 2014.

The standards were developed in collaboration with teachers and school administrators to provide a clear and consistent framework to prepare children for college and the workforce.

The Public Education Foundation hosted a summer leadership institute last week to prepare Hamilton County educators.

Hamilton County administrators were also briefed on the teacher evaluation system, called Project Coach.