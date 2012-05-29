Cooler by the weekend

(WRCB) Hot and dry...cool and pleasant...rain and storms...take your pick. We'll have it all over the next few days.

Today we will have highs in the upper 80s. Some energy from Beryl will combine with an approaching front to produce some scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening.

The front will move south overnight taking the rain with it. That will give us another hot, dry day Wednesday as highs climb into the low 90s.

A warm front will move through Thursday morning bringing rain with it, and then a cold front will pass through Friday morning bringing another shot of showers and storms to the area.

Behind that front we will clear out and cool down for the weekend with highs around 80 degrees.

