UPDATE: Missing Polk County man found after search

POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Search and rescue teams searched the Towee Mountain Road area in Polk County Monday evening for a missing man.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. the man was found after crossing over into Monroe County by a Monroe County deputy.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Bill Bivens, the man was arrested for public intoxication after being checked out by EMS personnel.

He told officers he had been robbed in front of a house, but was unable to provide any further details.

Four separate search and rescue teams were involved in the search.