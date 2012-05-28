Chattanooga presidential candidate sues for Arkansas delegates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - John Wolfe got 42 percent of the vote in the Arkansas Democratic presidential primary and he's going to court to claim what he believes is his share of delegates.



The Arkansas Democratic Party says Wolfe isn't entitled to any delegates because he didn't comply with state party rules for securing them.

But Wolfe said in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday that the party cashed his $2,500 check and didn't indicate to him that he needed to do more than they asked.



The lawyer from Chattanooga, Tenn., says the party never informed him he neglected to file forms regarding delegate selection or appointing a representative.

Wolfe claims his due process rights were violated and that the denying him delegates disenfranchises the 67,600 people who voted for him.





