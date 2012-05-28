East Lake residents speak out against neighborhood violence

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A chaotic scene on East 28th street Monday morning. Crime scene tape, police officers, and terrified residents fill the East Lake community where 47-year-old Jerry Jones and 33-year-old Karona Cunningham.

It's unclear what caused the shooting but police say 36 year-old Corey France is in custody charged with two counts of counts of aggravated assault and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.



A community activist and resident Caara Fritz says the she, like many in the neighborhood, are growing tired of senseless violence.

"I think everyone is over it," Fritz says. "They want real change to happen here and they feel like they don't have a voice. They all have a voice."

Fritz works with Chattanooga Organized For Action which spends time talking with residents in East Lake about community involvement. She says the shootings keep adding to East Lake's reputation as a bad neighbor hood, something she says isn't true.

"There just isn't enough action for the betterment, it is all about the negative and the things that aren't good. I'm blessed to have a diverse neighborhood," Fritz says.

As the community heals from another shooting, Fritz says residents are pulling to together to change a tarnished image of a much stronger neighborhood.

"I would like to see the cameras here for some of the things that are good," she noted.



France, has been charged with counts of aggravated assault and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.