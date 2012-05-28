Local soldier wounded, awarded Purple Heart

WHITWELL, TN (WRCB) -- As we take time to remember those who lost their lives serving our country on Memorial Day, one Marion County family is thankful their soldier is alive.



22-year-old Army Sgt. Nathan Smith was wounded a few days ago in an ambush in Afghanistan. His family is praying for his recovery as they prepare to go see him at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C.



Sgt. Smith is from Whitwell in Marion County. He was three months into his second tour of duty in Afghanistan last Wednesday, when he was shot down.



Now he's in stable condition awaiting surgery on his arm and eye in D.C. his family is praising his bravery and praying they're able to reunite with him soon.



"We just miss him and we're real thankful for all these people," Larry Smith said.



Sgt. Smith's parents, Larry and Loretta Smith, say family and community support has given them much needed strength the last few days. "Just keep praying," Larry said.



They got the call Wednesday they'd been dreading since he enlisted at 18 years old. "They just said our son had been wounded," Larry said. "You're scared because you don't know what happened," Loretta said.



Then Sgt. Smith called them with the details. He was shot in an ambush. Tendons in his arm are damaged and shrapnel pierced his right eye, which he can't see out of right now. But, his positive attitude on the other line helped calm their fears.



"To hear his voice and him assure us that he was doing fine, really made a big difference," Loretta said



"Proud of how he's handled everything. He just keeps saying it's no big deal and it could've been worse. You know, trying to make everybody else feel better," Corale Young said.



Longtime girlfriend Corale Young says they plan to get engaged soon and is traveling with Larry and Loretta to Walter Reed Medical Center. "I love him and I can't wait to see him. To see that he's as ok as he says he is," Young said.



Larry, the son of a wounded World War II vet, feared for his son joining the military, but says now he couldn't be more proud. Sgt. Smith was awarded a Purple Heart Thursday for his bravery.



"He's done things we'll never see in our lifetime and other people and he's not regretted none of it," Larry said.



The family wants to send this message as he waits in his hospital bed for their arrival. "We love you and we'll see you soon!"



Two other soldiers were wounded with Sgt. Smith during the ambush. They're also said to be recovering and were awarded Purple Hearts.



The Smiths say they're going to see him Tuesday or Wednesday whether or not the military has made arrangements for them yet.