Chattanooga Police searching for missing teen

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is seeking help in trying to locate 17 year-old Miche King.



On May 24 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a Disorder at her residence on Cooley Street. But before they arrived, King had fled the scene and has not been seen since.



Miche King is a black female, 5'3" tall, and about 140 lbs. She has multi-colored hair extensions (possibly blonde now) and may use the alias Shay King.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miche King is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

