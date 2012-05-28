Delta Queen to remain in Chattanooga over summer

The lights of the Delta Queen glow just after twilight in downtown Chattanooga. / John Rawlston. Chattanooga Times Free Press.

(AP) - The historic Delta Queen riverboat could be headed to Florida at the end of the summer.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/KPiR72) reports hotelier Wayne Heller wants to purchase the steamboat and turn it into a floating hotel in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. However, he is waiting to see if the City Council there will approve a land lease.

New Smyrna Beach Mayor Adam Barringer says a decision won't be made until August at the earliest.

Heller would also have to get approval from several other agencies including the Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers before moving the 85-year-old vessel.

Several possible buyers have stopped short of purchasing the boat and operator Leah Ann Ingram said she still hopes it can find a permanent home in Chattanooga.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.