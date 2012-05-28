Vietnam Veterans Of America Host Annual Family Fishing Rodeo

SODDY DAISY (WRCB) - The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 942 will be holding its annual Family Fishing Rodeo in Soddy Daisy from 8 a.m. to 3p.m. on June 9. The event is open to anglers of all ages.

The event is being held on TWRA's free fishing day which will allow everyone to fish without a Tennessee fishing license.

The fee to participate in the event is $1 for anyone under 12, $3 anyone over 13, and not to exceed $5 per family, so sign up the whole family for just $5.

The Regions bank on Dayton Pike next to Soddy Lake will be the official weigh-in station head-quarters.

Prizes will be awarded each hour for the largest bass, crappie, bream, catfish, and a wild-card category (drum, carp, gar etc.) beginning at 8 a.m. The hourly prizes will be awarded each hour from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a grand prize provided by Lew's Reels will be given to the largest fish for the day in each category.

Natural bait or artificial lures may be used. Fishing from the bank or boat will be allowed. There is also a fishing pier available that is handicap accessible for anglers. Rod and reel or fishing poles only, no nets or bow fishing and TWRA regulations apply for legal fish length.

Everyone must be registered prior to bringing a fish to the scales. Early registration will be held at Soddy Custom Bait & Tackle, 11236 Dayton Pike, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, and June 4 - 8, from 1 - 5 p.m. Registration will also be available the morning of the rodeo at the weigh-in station.

Free Coca Cola products will be available at the weigh-in location. Fish dinners will also be made available to purchase.

Anyone who has a business and would like to provide awards or giveaways should contact Don Crawley (Rodeo Coordinator) at 902-7100, decrawley@comcast.net or Robert Cothran (Chapter President) at 718-1735.

For up-to-date information, visit www.vva942.org.