CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - In Crime Stoppers, police are looking for a man they say violated his release from federal prison.

Edward Jackson was in prison for dealing cocaine and he was placed on probation for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon back in 1990.

Jackson was charged with attempted murder for a recent shooting on Castle Drive and released on bond.

He is now wanted by U.S. Marshals.

If you've seen Edward Jackson, call Crime Stoppers, at 698-3333.