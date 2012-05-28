Rain, Cooler Weather on the Way

(WRCB)- Our Memorial Day will be much like the weekend with highs in the low 90s this afternoon and lots of humidity.

We may see a stray shower or storm late today, but a better chance of rain exists late in the day Tuesday. We will see some energy from Tropical Storm Beryl combining with an approaching front give us some scattered showers and a few storms late Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

The front becomes stationary to our south, and eventually produces a low that will bring more rain to the area Thursday and Friday.

Cooler weather will also move in later in the week. Thursday highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend looks great with highs near 80, and sunshine both days.

