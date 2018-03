CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga firefighters spent the early morning hours of their Memorial Day battling a house fire.

It started just after 2:00a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of South Kelly Street.

Dispatchers tell Channel 3 it appears that no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Investigators have been on the scene trying to determine what started the blaze.