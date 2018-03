CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are investigating two separate shootings on this Memorial Day.

The first happened just before 6:30a.m. at 2217 East 28th Street. Police found two victims shot. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They are listed in stable condition. A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

The second happened just before 1:00a.m. on 2208 Glass Street. 51 year old Gregory Joiner had shot 26 year old Gerard Allen after being assaulted by a group of men. Both men were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition. Charges are pending.

