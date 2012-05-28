Elvis Presley crypt up for auction this month

By DERRIK J. LANG

LOS ANGELES (AP) - For the right price, you or a loved one can rest in peace in the tomb of The King.

Celebrity auctioneer Darren Julien is selling Elvis Presley's original crypt to the highest bidder as part of his "Music Icons" auction later this month.

The tomb is located inside the granite and marble mausoleum at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis, Tenn.

Presley was interred there alongside his mother, Gladys, after he died Aug. 16, 1977. Two months later, they were re-buried at his Graceland home. The original crypt has remained empty ever since.

Julien says the winning bid from the auction beginning June 23 will receive the crypt, opening and closing of the vault for burial, a memorialization inscription and use of a chapel for a committal service. Transportation and funeral home charges are not included.

