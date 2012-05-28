Elvis Presley crypt up for auction this month - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Elvis Presley crypt up for auction this month

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By DERRIK J. LANG
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - For the right price, you or a loved one can rest in peace in the tomb of The King.

Celebrity auctioneer Darren Julien is selling Elvis Presley's original crypt to the highest bidder as part of his "Music Icons" auction later this month.

The tomb is located inside the granite and marble mausoleum at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis, Tenn.

Presley was interred there alongside his mother, Gladys, after he died Aug. 16, 1977. Two months later, they were re-buried at his Graceland home. The original crypt has remained empty ever since.

Julien says the winning bid from the auction beginning June 23 will receive the crypt, opening and closing of the vault for burial, a memorialization inscription and use of a chapel for a committal service. Transportation and funeral home charges are not included.

 

Online:

http://www.juliensauctions.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.