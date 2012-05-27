Club, family mourns two killed in Dayton motorcycle crash

DAYTON, RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB)- Two families and a motorcycle club in Dayton are mourning the loss of a rider and passenger killed Saturday in a crash in Rhea County. It happened around 3 o'clock on U.S. 27.

The driver of the motorcycle involved was a member of the Tennessee Defiant Crew Motorcycle Club. His passenger was the wife of another member.

While the club deals with this sad situation, loved ones just want drivers to be alert of motorcycles while on the road.

"There's not really a whole lot I can say for what happened. But, yesterday I lost a best friend and brother. And I lost my beautiful wife. And all I want to say everybody out there is, look twice, save a life," says Lee Ely.

Making an emotional plea, Ely holds up a picture of his wife, 38-year-old Penny Layman-Ely.

Penny was riding on the back of 38-year-old Todd Tuckier's bike, as they headed north on U.S. 27 as a part of a police escorted motorcycle ride.

"In less than three minutes, my best friend was gone. I didn't even get to say goodbye. I had just talked to him in this parking lot. We literally just left each other," says Scott Buffenberger.

Buffenberger, known as 'Lucky,' is the National Vice President of the Defiant Crew Motorcycle Club.

Members from across the country were in town to ride in Dayton.

Lucky says a white Pontiac Grand Am turned in front of the tail end of the pack. Witnesses say Tuckier tried to wrap his arms around Penny before he hit the car.

Now two small crosses stand at the side of the road.

"That's Doc and myself, right there," says Lucky.

Known as 'Doc,' Tuckier was the Sergeant at Arms for the Defiant Crew. Lucky says it is hard to process the loss.

"It's not just a motorcycle club. It's a family," he says.

"You would not believe the family I have behind that vest right there," says Ely.

As the club and family members lean on each other for support, they urge every driver to stay alert on the road.

"No matter what comes out of the investigation, it's going to be bad because we're not going to bring them back. And that's sad," says Lucky.

Another club member was injured in the crash. He is recovering from road rash and a fractured arm.

Saturday the club and loved ones were finalizing funeral arrangements for Ely and Tuckier. Both leave behind children.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. There is no word yet of the driver of the car will face any charges.

Count on us to follow this story.