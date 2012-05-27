UPDATED: Two killed in head-on collision in Bledsoe County

(WRCB) - A head-on collision has claimed the lives of two people in an early morning accident in Bledsoe County on Sunday.



The two-vehicle crash occurred on US Highway 127 just north of Pikeville at 6:44 a.m. Central time.



Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson Dayla Qualls said both vehicles had two occupants.

According to the crash report, 68-year-old Sherrilene Bruner and 73-year-old Billy Newton both died as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Jessica Nelson and 16-year-old Travis Nelson were both injured in the crash.

Troopers say it is unclear at this time which driver was at fault in the crash.