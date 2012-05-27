South Pittsburg man killed in accident Saturday, teen injured

NEW HOPE, TN (WRCB) -- A single-vehicle accident on State Highway 156 Saturday afternoon in Marion County ended up claiming the life of the driver as well as injuring his teenage passenger.



According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nathan Griffin 24, left the right side of road way and struck a tree.



He and his passenger, Paul Coffman, 15, were transported to Erlanger Medical Center. Griffin died later from injuries sustained in the crash.



THP officials say they do not know why Griffin lost control of his car, but did note that neither were wearing seatbelts, which they noted could have made a difference in the severity of the injuries.