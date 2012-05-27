Nightfall joins Riverbend, bans smoking

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Two weeks ago, Dorothy Caplenor tried to evade tendrils of cigarette smoke at a Friday night Nightfall concert -- even as she counted dozens of children and other pregnant women in the hazy air.

"I wasn't going to go back because you couldn't get away from it," said 33-year-old Caplenor, who is eight months pregnant. "We used to go all the time, but I think it's irresponsible to allow it in this day and age when we know how bad it is for babies and children -- and adults, for that matter."

Caplenor was thrilled to learn that Miller Plaza and Nightfall are going smoke-free beginning June 1.

The decision comes a year after Riverbend announced it would restrict smoking in certain areas at the festival. This year, Riverbend is expanding its smoke-free zones, adding additional signs and handing out cards about the zones to anyone found smoking in them.

