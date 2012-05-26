Chattanooga man accused of murdering live-in girlfriend

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police say the city's latest murder was no random act or gang activity. Instead, they say a live-in boyfriend gunned down a woman he had been dating for years.



It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night on the 1900 block of Citico Avenue in the Orchard Knob community in Chattanooga.



We now learn the victim is 35-year-old Nicole Dupree and that 56-year-old Willie Eddie Witcher was arrested for her murder.



It didn't take long for police to put handcuffs on Willie Eddie Witcher, but they won't tell us how they knew he shot the gun that ended Nicole Dupree's life.



Friends say the couple lived there together for about a year. "I just shook my head. I couldn't believe it myself," Teresa Cal said. "Me and her were close friends. She was on the right track trying to look for her a job and everything. And for this to happen like this is just a tragedy,"



Police aren't releasing details as to how it happened. They charged Witcher with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a firearm.



"That just shocked me. I didn't know what to think. He's a nice guy. I've known him for 20 years," Herman Devoer said.



But, Witcher's friends say he's seemed frustrated lately. "He lost his job a couple of weeks ago and I think that stress was on him," Devoer said.



"She told me he had lost his job and she was trying to find her a job to help out with the bills and stuff," Cal said.



Police call it a domestic situation. Because of the holiday weekend Channel 3 is unable to investigate for any past calls for help at the home, but those close to the couple say they didn't suspect anything like that was going on.

"To me, they were getting along pretty good," Devoer said.



"Every time I saw her she kept a smile on her face so if anything was happening down there, I didn't know nothing about it," Cal said.



As Teresa Cal tries to process it all, she wants people to know what kind of person Nicole Dupree was. "Real sweet and nice. Kind," she said.



They had a nickname for the petite woman. "Little Bit. We miss you, girl," Cal said.



Witcher is in the Hamilton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He's due in court June 5th.