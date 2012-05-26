Police searching for armed robbery suspect in East Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police officers are searching several East Brainerd neighborhoods this afternoon, searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a small business.

Employees at the Cool Swirl on East Brainerd Road say a black woman in her early 20's, about 5'8" wearing a purple t-shirt, black pants and a black bandanna over her face came in armed with a small handgun.

She left with an undisclosed amount of cash.



It was believed that she fled on foot into a nearby residential neighborhood after the robbery, though it is possible she had a vehicle waiting nearby.



No one was harmed during the robbery.

If anyone has information about the suspect or her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

