Georgia coast braces for holiday soaking from storm

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Coastal Georgia is bracing for a holiday soaking from a sub-tropical storm forecast to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain over Memorial Day.

The National Weather Service had the entire 100-mile Georgia coast under a tropical storm warning Saturday. The storm, named Beryl, is forecast to make landfall between South Carolina and northern Florida by late Sunday or early Monday.

Glynn County emergency management director Jay Wiggins says residents should expect a "3-day thunderstorm" that may flood some roadways and cause scattered power outages. Waterfront homes on St. Simons Island may be at risk for minor flooding.

Cumberland Island superintendent Fred Boyles says he may evacuate about 100 campers before nightfall Sunday but he'll likely still allow day trippers to come to the federally protected island Sunday morning.

