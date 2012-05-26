Cheaper gas spurs more travelers this Memorial Day

A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot

The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain

As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.

Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is blaming his sudden ouster from the Trump administration on "political forces" that he says are bent on privatizing the agency and putting "companies with profits" over the care of veterans.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks at a news conference in Washington. On Wednesday, March 28, 2018, President Donald Trump fired Shulkin, and tweeted that White...

First it was West Virginia teachers who walked out of their classrooms and won higher pay. Then Oklahoma teachers threatened a walkout. Will Arizona be next?.

(AP Photo/Adam Beam). Retired teacher Lydia Coffey chants "Vote them out" as lawmakers in Kentucky debate a bill to make changes to the state's pension system on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Mariah Jones, second from left, hug her husband, Jamarr Jones as they leave the wake for police shooting victim, Stephon Clark at the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in S...

The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.

(National Transportation Safety Board via AP). In this March 20, 2018, photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, investigators examine a driverless Uber SUV that fatally struck a woman in Tempe, Ariz. The fatality prompted Uber to sus...

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Exxon Mobil aimed at stopping an investigation by New York and Massachusetts officials into whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change.

Barclays has agreed to pay $2 billion in civil penalties to resolve claims for fraud in the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.

NEW YORK (AP) - More Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend than a year ago. And they'll have a bit more money to spend thanks to lower gas prices.

Memorial Day kicks off the summer travel season, and since pump prices never reached $4 or $5 a gallon, as feared, economists says travelers are likely to dine out or shop more once they pull off the road.

About 30.7 million people will drive more than 50 miles for Memorial Day trips, according to auto club AAA. That's 400,000 more than last year, a jump AAA attributes to improvement in the economy and consumer attitudes. The number of holiday travelers grows to 34.8 million when you include planes, trains and other means of transportation.

A drop in gas prices encouraged Americans to spend more at restaurants and bars in April. And that trend could continue over the holiday. Pump prices are down 27 cents since their peak in early April, to $3.67 a gallon, where they're likely to stay this weekend, predicts Tom Kloza, the chief oil analyst at the Oil Price Information Service. That's 12 cents cheaper than last year. Over the weekend, U.S. drivers will burn about 1.2 billion gallons of gasoline - and spend $144 million less on gas than last year.

Restaurants, movie theaters and retailers hope some of that savings goes to them. Just last month, AAA and IHS Global Insight, the firm that analyzed the AAA study, were expecting travelers to spend less on entertainment, dining and shopping on vacation and devote more time to family and friends. .

Now, travelers might take longer trips or spend more on other things "because there's more money left in their pocket," says John Larson, vice president for IHS.

Still, most people need to restrict their travel budgets. For many, incomes are growing slightly if at all. Household debt remains high. And although the increase in the stock market over the past year has helped some regain wealth lost in the recession, there is still a ways to go. A recent report from the Federal Reserve shows that American household wealth would have to rise by 13 percent to return to pre-recession levels.

While drivers may feel relief at the pump, gas still isn't cheap. Besides last year, the only other time gas was more expensive on Memorial Day was 2008, when it eventually climbed to a record of $4.11 per gallon. This year, gas shot up by 66 cents from January through early April because of a spike in oil prices.

As a result, many people were skittish about planning long road trips. Half of those surveyed by AAA said they'll travel less than 400 miles. They might be tempted to drive farther - a fill up costs about $4 to $5 less than in early April when gas peaked at an average of $3.94. But they'll burn through that savings after about 30 to 40 miles.

Douglas Berkley, Jr., of Cranberry Township, Pa. drives his family 90 miles to a family house on Indian Lake in Shanksville, Pa. most summer weekends, including Memorial Day. He hasn't noticed much of a drop in prices - it still costs him about $80 to fill his Chevy Tahoe. "Any little bit helps, though, obviously," he says.

How far people travel might also depend on where they live. The difference in gas prices around the country is far wider than normal this year, Kloza says. In states like South Carolina, drivers could be paying as low as $3.10. Meanwhile, refinery problems on the West Coast - where prices usually exceed the national average anyway - have kept prices especially high there. West Coast drivers could be paying as much as $4.50 per gallon this weekend.

Thom Rasmussen of Battle Ground, Wash. would have driven 100 miles southwest to Lincoln City, Oregon and rented a hotel near the coast. Except that gas has risen to $4.33 per gallon where he lives. The retired truck maker now plans to "rent a bunch of movies" with his wife. He'll consider making the trip this summer if gas falls below $4.

Some people who would normally stuff suitcases in overhead bins are packing them in car trunks. They're balking at higher ticket prices, and AAA forecasts a 5.5 percent decline in air travel within the U.S. this Memorial Day. U.S. airlines spent 8 percent more on fuel in the first quarter, on top of a 26 percent increase last year, government data show. They're passing that expense along to passengers.

The average airfare for North American flights: $291.04 per round trip, including taxes, according to travel site Kayark.com. That's up 23 percent from last year.

Memorial Day travel is usually a good proxy for the summer. Alan Pisarski, independent consultant for the tourism industry, expects summer travel to be about flat compared with last year. Pisarski says concerns about the economy, primarily about jobs and housing, will keep many people at home. Others will likely travel less than they'd planned.

Douglas Frechtling, chair of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at George Washington University, is more optimistic. He thinks the drop in unemployment, higher incomes and the drop in gas prices will encourage more people to travel. The increase will be just a "few" percent. But that's important for travel destinations like Provincetown Mass. on the tip of Cape Cod, and Ocean City, Md., where motels and restaurants were forced to close during the economic downturn.

AAA doesn't expect a significant pick up in travel until employment, incomes and consumer spending show greater gains and the housing market turns around. It sees signs of that happening next year. For now, travel remains well below the pre-recession peak of 2005, when 44 million people traveled for Memorial Day weekend.

At least that's good news for people who hate overcrowded beaches.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.