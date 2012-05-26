TWRA upping patrols for Memorial Day weekend

(Times Free Press) -- As the summer boating season begins this Memorial Day weekend, state officials are reminding water lovers that a fun day on the lake can turn deadly. There were 162 boating accidents during all of 2011, and 24 boaters died.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Resources Agency is upping its patrols on state waterways this weekend, hoping to make sure boaters have proper safety equipment, understand safe boating and don't overdo the drinking.

"People are off work; the kids are out of school. For a lot of people it's the first opportunity to go boating," said Betsy Woods, boating safety education coordinator for the TWRA.

The agency plans to focus on life jackets this summer with a campaign called "Wear It Tennessee." While boats require a life jacket to at least be available for every person on board, the state is hoping that people will actually wear those life jackets.

