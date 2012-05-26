Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond has 71 in his posse

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- If Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond ever needs to round up a posse to deal with desperadoes, he can call on his wife, a handful of ex-police officers and a smattering of local doctors, attorneys and business owners -- including a couple of millionaires.

The word "posse" may conjure up visions of a Stetson-hatted lawman standing on a dusty Western street, six-gun at his side, asking a group of local citizens to help track down a fleeing bad guy, but under Tennessee law, posses still are possible.

Under an 1858 law still on the books, posses can be created to suppress "affrays, riots, routs, unlawful assemblies, insurrections or other breaches of peace." Hammond has done just that, issuing 71 posse identification cards to Hamilton County residents.

His 62-year-old wife, Jeanie, is first on the list. She's also the only woman.

