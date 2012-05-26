Reliever's walk-off lifts Lookouts to 6th straight win

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts/WRCB) -- Reliever Blake Johnson delivered a walk-off bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 14th to lift Chattanooga to a 5-4 win over Jacksonville Friday night at AT&T Field.

The victory, which took more than four hours to secure, is the sixth in a row for the surging Lookouts (25-23). Chattanooga now trails North Division-leading Jackson by just three games.

The Lookouts built an early lead 3-1 lead thanks to home runs by Pedro Baez and Blake Smith, but Jacksonville's Shawn Bowman delivered a two-run double in the fifth to cap a three-run rally for a 4-3 Suns' lead.

Anthony Jackson led off the seventh with a triple and later scored the tying run on Nick Buss' single to left.

Buss jump-started the game-winning rally in the 14th when was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He advanced to second on a Nunez single and then to third on a wild pitch from Suns' reliever Josh Schmidt.

Schmidt (1-3) intentionally walked Smith to face the pitcher, but Johnson made him pay with a single back through the middle to clinch the victory.

Chris Withrow started and struck out eight, but he also surrendered four runs on four hits and eight walks. Johnson (2-3) pitched two scoreless innings before his heroics at the plate.

The two teams will play game four of their five-game series Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Field.