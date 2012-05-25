Braves to place Chipper Jones on 15-day DL

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves are placing Chipper Jones on the 15-day disabled list with a bruised left leg.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez says the team has to make the move because it needs the roster spot to call up a catcher. Backup catcher David Ross left Friday night's 7-4 loss to Washington with a right groin strain.

Ross grimaced when he avoided ball four from Washington's Ross Detwiler in the second inning. Gonzalez says Ross will not need to be placed on the disabled list.

Brian McCann, who missed his fourth straight start with flulike symptoms, took over for Ross.

Jones missed his seventh straight start with swelling and discoloration in his left foot, ankle and calf. He was hit by a grounder May 18 at Tampa Bay.

