Hudson shelled in Braves' 7-4 loss to Nats

ATLANTA (AP) - Rick Ankiel hit a two-run triple in Washington's four-run first inning, Ryan Zimmerman padded the lead with a three-run double in the seventh and the first-place Nationals beat the slumping Atlanta Braves 7-4 Friday night.

Right-hander Chien-Ming Wang (1-0) won in his season debut. He gave up one run in three innings after taking over for Ross Detwiler in the fifth.

The Nationals moved two games ahead of Atlanta in the NL East.

Ian Desmond had a two-run single in the Nationals' first inning.

The Braves cut the lead to 4-3 before Zimmerman's bases-loaded double off Tim Hudson in the seventh.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.